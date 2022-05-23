Three major controversies that have happened since Sir John’s death

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

It would have been the case that people do not talk evil or bad things about the dead but like every case, there are usually some exceptions.



Since his death on June 1, 2020, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (a.k.a. Sir John), has repeatedly been in the news for a number of unimaginable reasons.



Being a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and known for being one of the country’s most significant politicians in the last decade or more, it has come as no surprise that his name, even in death, has been still so relevant.



But what have been the circumstances that have surrounded his name and his personality since his death?



Here are three of those major happenings as put together by GhanaWeb:



Cause of Sir John’s Death:



When the news of his death broke on June 1, 2020, there were many rumours that Sir John had died through the novel Coronavirus.



A member of the family of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, asked the Ghanaian public to stop peddling rumours that he died from COVID-19.



Philip Gyamfi, a brother of the late politician, explained that the family was not aware that Sir John died from coronavirus.



He added that speculations about what killed their beloved brother should cease until President Akufo-Addo pronounced it.



“He’s a government official and so if the government has not spoken about what killed him any other rumours you’re hearing cannot be confirmed for now. Let’s wait for Akufo-Addo to speak on Sir John’s Coronavirus status. When the MCE of Takoradi died of COVID-19, President Akufo Addo publicly commented on it during one of his national broadcasts. So, if indeed Sir John died from COVID-19 the President will pronounce on it. So, the speculations about what killed him must stop,” he said.



It was eventually determined that Sir John truly died from the Coronavirus.



It, however, became another big public conversation when, contrary to the quick fashion with which people who had died from the pandemic were buried, his body was kept in the morgue for close to a year.



COVID-19 Restrictions and Sir John’s Funeral:



Having died in the year of the novel Coronavirus, and the fact that there were several restrictions on movement and assembly at the time, it came as a big shock to many when photos and visuals from Sir John’s funeral came public.



During his funeral, which was graced by hundreds, if not thousands of mourners, the fears people had that his body, which had been kept in the morgue for nearly a year was in anticipation of a huge funeral, were confirmed.



Mourners who stormed the Sakora Wonoo to pay their last respect to the former Forestry Commission CEO, including the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were seen to have been in complete disregard of the safety protocols on social distancing and the wearing of face masks.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the then-Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; and the then-Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, were also in attendance



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), OccupyGhana and some Civil Society Organizations expressed their anger at this development and demanded for answers from the government.







Sir John’s Will and Achimota Forest Lands:



As conversations and debates on whether or not the Achimota Forest lands were to be given out for private development or not, it emerged that Sir John had acquired lands from the place.



Page 5 of the last Will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) available to GhanaWeb shows that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, together with one Charles Owusu, had already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



Sir John, in his Will, wrote that he owns 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.