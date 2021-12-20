Three institutions sign agreement to provide Lesotho capital new digital address system

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

AsaaseGPS Limited together with Maseru Municipal Council and Future Systems Limited have signed a partnership agreement to provide the capital of Lesotho with a new and effective digital address system.



The AsaaseGPS is a wholly owned Ghanaian Software Development Company and a subsidiary of Afrifanom Group.



At the signing, were the Mayor of Maseru Municipal Council, Cllr. Nthabeleng Nts’asa, Minister of Communications, Science and Technology, Ts’oinyana S. Rapapa, Minister of Education and Training, Mrs. Mamookho Phiri, Nana Osei Afrifa, Chairman of Afrifanom Group, Dr Elvis Baidoo, Managing Director of AsaaseGPS and representatives of Future Systems among other dignitaries.



Ts’oinyana S. Rapapa, the Minister of Communication, Science, and Technology in a speech highlighted the government of Lesotho’s main goal to set a solid foundation to formalize the country’s economy starting with a proper and effective addressing system in the Maseru Municipality and gradually spreading it to other parts of the country.



He stated that the major economic benefits for a country with a proper and effective addressing system were enormous to its people and served as a catalyst in growing the private sector formalizing the economy.



Nana Osei Afrifa, the Chairman of Afrifanom, commenting on the agreement, said; “We are excited to have this strategic partnership with the City Council acting on behalf of the people of Maseru.



“We have developed an addressing system that creates a compelling and sustainable value for the provision of accurate data to improve service delivery and assist in formulating appropriate policies, which will create opportunities and accelerate growth for the city of Maseru and Lesotho as a whole.”



He stated; “We believe that while we stay focused on our core business, leveraging on the strength of Maseru City Council and Future Systems Ltd, we would ensure scalability and integration of add-on services and compatibility with postcodes within the Maseru District and eventually help accelerate the economic development of Lesotho.”



Cllr. Nthabeleng Nts’asa, the Mayor of Maseru Municipal Council observed that the partnership provides many opportunities to unlock the enormous potential of the City of Maseru citing that this would improve property ownership data and bring efficiency to service delivery in the city.



She said; “This partnership demonstrates the commitment of the Maseru Municipality towards digitalization. We have taken a cue from the gains that Ghana has made in the past few years after launching its national digital addressing system. We are excited about this new addressing system because it’s a game changer for our business landscape, which will lead to a formalized economy.



Dr Elvis Baidoo, the Managing Director of AsaaseGPS on his part remarked; “AsaaseGPS continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable it to stay at the forefront of consumer trends in the software and IT industry.



“For many years, we have developed solutions that best add value by enhancing business delivery and cutting-edge technology initiatives to our partners and customers.”



The AsaaseGPS is a global addressing system, which has been built with the idea of providing the world with an effective means to uniquely identify every location. The addressing is based on the system’s ability to grid the world into 5 x 5-meter squares and assign each of these squares a unique address.



The resultant address is known as a digital address, which is made up of a postcode and a unique address. This addressing system is the world’s first official digital addressing system for countries.



