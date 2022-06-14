Three injured in accident at Abeka Junction

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The driver of a Toyota minibus registered GS 6171-19 has veered off the road crushing some three pedestrians into a comma at Abeka Junction, a suburb of Tesano in Accra.



Per an eyewitness account, the commercial car failed brakes at a traffic light spot in front of Fidelity Bank and close to Ghana Technology University College and ran into an abandoned Aayalolo bus terminal crushing the three into comma instantly.



As of the time of filing this report, some persons at the scene were of the view that one out of the three was picked dead, but others thought otherwise.



A guy was spotted at the scene singing praise all through; the reason being that he nearly fell victim together with the three.



In his narration, a taxi driver recounted that “the driver of the vehicle in question had earlier this morning driven carelessly around Kwame Nkrumah Circle. When he was cautioned, he started raining insults.”



After the incident, the driver bolted, but the Tesano police managed to pick up his mate and also towed the accident car to safety.