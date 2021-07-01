Three highway robbers sentenced to a total of 210 years in jail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three highway robbers were on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, sentenced to a total of 210 years in jail by the Techiman Circuit court.



His Lordship Justice Alexander Graham who presided over the case sentenced the three robbers to 70 years in jail each.



The three who were convicted to jail are 18-year-old Iddrisu Tampoli, 19-year-old Yussif Salifu and 32-year-old Nana Kwame Owusu who pleaded guilty to all the charges.



Prosecutor and Inspector, Emmanuel Kudorlor, is optimistic the 210-year sentence will serve as a deterrent to all criminals perpetuating robbery attacks in the country.



He said, “robbery is on [a] high in Techiman and it’s becoming a lucrative business to those engaging in it. Now that we have apprehended them, we want to give them a deterrent sentence so that those who are contemplating to enter into such business would turn a new leaf.”



The three robbers in August 2019 blocked the Sunyani-Wenchi Highway amid sporadic shooting, robbed a number of passengers on board travelling buses.



According to Mr. Kudorlor, one driver, James Annane, was able to drive across the blockade mounted by the robbers and made a distress call to police nearby and a swift search team was assigned to search for the robbers.



The police team arrested the robbers a day after the robbery incident.