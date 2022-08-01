Three die in galamsey pit collapse

Regional News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three persons have reportedly died in a pit collapse at an illegal mining site near Dompoase.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the incident occurred at a mining site off the Ehyireso road at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.



Nana Kwebana Tewiah, reporting on the incident, said the identities of the deceased miners are yet to be established.



According to the reporter, the victims are strangers who came into the community to work.



However, a police team has retrieved the bodies of the deceased victims for preservation, autopsy and identification.



GA/SEA