Three dead, others injured in fatal accident at Abuakwa

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

At least three people have lost their lives and many others were injured in a fatal accident this morning at Abuakwa-Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The accident which happened today Wednesday, August 3, 2022, involved a Ford with registration number GS 3600-12, full passengers onboard, heading towards Kumasi from Nerebehi failed break, crashing with the Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School Bus with registration number GW 5810-16.



Otecnews’ reporter Ben Kawrteng who was at the scene reported that the accident involved Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School Bus and a Ford 'trotro'.



According to Ben Kwarteng, the Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School Bus was on its way to pick up its students.



Otecnews sources say, two passengers of the Ford died on the spot.



The scores of injured passengers were rushed to the Abuakwa Poly Clinic where other passengers died upon arrival.



The death toll now stands at Six (6) including a 13-year-old conductor of the Ford.



The remaining passengers are receiving treatment at the Abuakwa Poly Clinic.



According to reports, the Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School Bus was empty when the accident occurred.