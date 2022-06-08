Three dead; one arrested in Kalariga robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least one suspect has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in a robbery incident at Kalariga, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.



Three others died in the attack.



One of the deceased is believed to be among the suspects while the two are victims of the attack. One other victim who sustained injuries is being treated at a health facility.



Reports say one of the victims is a radio presenter. Residents of the area, according to reports confronted the suspects before the Police arrived on the scene.



The Police are on the scene while investigations are underway.