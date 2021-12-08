Three burnt to death while sharing fuel near naked fire

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Three persons have been burnt to death at Nteso-Ntonoam electoral area in the Fanteakwa North District in Eastern Region in an inferno while sharing fuel near a naked flame.



The deceased are Hellen Teye,2, and Angmor Emmanuel,36, and Teye Michael.



Starr News has gathered that two farmers, now deceased -Angmor Emmanuel,36, and Teye Michael, 22, were sharing a gallon of petrol near a naked flame on a coal pot that caught fire.



The fire captured Angmor Emmanuel and Teye Michael and gutted the room where Hellen Teye, daughter of Angmor was sleeping on the fateful afternoon of December 3, 2021.



All efforts to get the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service at Begoro were unsuccessful forcing the community members to break the back wall of the room. They tried extinguishing the inferno with buckets of water in an attempt to save the child however the child died after almost an hour of struggle to save her.



Mr. Angmor also died the same day but Teye Michael was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital but died Wednesday, December 9, according to Assembly Member Yogba Kuami.



Their bodies have been deposited in the morgue.



The Odikro of Nteso Barfuor Opoku Addi described the incident as unfortunate hence advised users of fuel especially motor riders to be extra cautious.