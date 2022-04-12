Three boys aged 6, 8 and 9 drown in abandoned pit at Tuba

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three boys struggle to swim in a mud laden pit



MCE and MP visit bereaved families at Mountain View, Tuba



Two siblings drown



The entire Tuba community in the Ga South Municipality has been thrown into a state of mourning following the reported drowning of three boys including two siblings.



The boys identified as Isaac Amon, 8, and siblings Elisha Kakra Adu-Noah, 9, and Samuel Tawiah Adjei-Mensah, 6, are said to have left home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to play around but later decided to wash down in a pit created by rainwater from a ridge.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the area where the boys decided to wash down had its top soil removed from the activities of illegal sand and gravel winning.



The particular pit the boys sought to dip in is said to have been created by a mudslide making its base muddy.



Due to the condition of the pit, the boys found it difficult to swim out of the stagnant water after jumping into the pit causing them to drown.



Their bodies which have since been retrieved has been deposited at a morgue for autopsy and preservation.



The Ga South Municipal Assembly is reported to have stopped illegal sand winning activities in the area some two years ago.



However, the vast land which had been taken over by the illegal miners has been left with death traps that poses a threat during the rainy season.



Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Nyarni Stephen, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has visited Mountain View, Tuba following the incident.



The delegation as part of its visit assessed the situation created by activities of illegal sand and stone winning and also well visited the bereaved families to commiserate with them over the loss of their children.