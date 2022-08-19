Three arrested over the murder of a Ghanaian taxi driver in the US

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Police in New York have arrested three individuals concerning the brutal murder of a Ghanaian taxi driver.



There's been a manhunt for five suspects who allegedly beat up 52-year-old Gyimah Kutin to death on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



Update from the New York Police indicates that three suspects have turned themselves in following the publication of CCTV videos of the attack.



Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, surrendered to police officers at the 101st Precinct in Queens late Wednesday.



Police charged Porter with gang assault and theft of service, while Amos was slapped with theft of service, assault, gang assault and manslaughter raps for allegedly landing the final blow that killed the 52-year-old father of four.



A third suspect, aged 15 years, also turned herself in later on Thursday. The female suspect has also been charged with gang assault and theft of services.



Police are still pursuing two of the remaining suspects who were also captured participating in the attack.



Kutin's wife, Abigail Bawuah, on Thursday expressed delight about the arrest of the suspects.



"My husband was a good man. He was everything we had… he was the only one I looked up to, and now his life has just been cut short just like that," she said at a press conference.



Bawuah, who has four children with her late husband, urged the remaining suspects to also turn themselves in.



"I'm telling them to turn themselves in because they're gonna be caught," she said. "Wherever they are, even if they are not caught by man, God is going to bring them in."







Portions of the released video of the attack on Kutin show various CCTV footage of the suspects fleeing from the scene of the incident through a street and later walking through a hallway.



The graphic video shows the five passengers jumping at the 52-year-old at a go before one of the male accomplices landed a heavy blow which sent Kutin flying to the ground.



The taxi driver, according to reports, cracked his head against the ground and was rendered unconscious.



Police who responded to the scene later sent him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deceased left behind his wife, Abigail, and their children, ages 3, 5, 7 and 8.







