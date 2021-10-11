Three arrested for attempting to sell dead body to fetish priest

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Volta Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects who have been accused of murdering a 30-year-old man and attempting to sell his body to a fetish priest.



According to the police fact sheet sighted by 3news.com, the three – Kalefe Korku, 42, Afedo Kpotor, 21, and Ametoke Sitsofe, 27 – informed a fetish priest at Agbozume that they had a dead body they were selling, so he should assist them to get a buyer.



The police were informed and they feigned interest to buy the body at GH¢7,000.



The supposed buyer agreed to meet the suspects at Agavedzi near a lagoon to receive the dead body.



But upon seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the dead body and bolted.



They were, however, chased by the police, who arrested all of them at their various houses at Agavedzi, Agbozume, and Adina.



The dead body, identified as that of Albert Anyinado, has been deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.



The suspects are in custody assisting in investigations.