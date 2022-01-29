Three alleged sextornists remanded

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: GNA

Three persons who allegedly threatened to share the nude pictures and videos of a businessman on social media, and demanded various cash amounts from the victim have been remanded into Police custody by an Adenta Circuit Court.



The accused persons had succeeded in extorting GHC4,890 from the victim.



The accused persons: Besse Prince, aka One Boy, 19 years old and unemployed, Solomon Nyamalor, aka Vibe, 21, and Patrick Awunyo, aka Ziggy Marley aged 29, were arrested from their hideouts in the Volta Region.



The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offence of sexual extortion.



They have all denied the charges.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah declined bail saying it deemed them a flight risk and remanded them.



The court ordered the prosecution to make full disclosures and adjourned the matter to February 18.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, narrated that the complainant name withheld is a businessman residing at Adenta, and that, the accused persons belong to a syndicate whose modus operandi was presenting themselves on social media platforms such as Facebook, as ladies with nude pictures and videos of beautiful and attractive young ladies.



The prosecution said the accused also "hypnotise unsuspecting men to go

into nudity and the same are recorded and used to blackmail their victims."



It said during the month of October last year, Besse sent a friend request to the complainant on Facebook, posing as a lady with the name Enam Doe.



The prosecution said the complainant accepted the request and the parties became

friends and communicated with each other constantly.



The Prosecutor said Besse managed to 'hypnotise' the complainant to

go nude, which Besse recorded.



He said Besse after securing the nude videos/pictures of the complainant started demanding various sums of money from him, threatening to put his nude videos on social media should he decline to honour his request.



The prosecution said the complainant sent Besse GHC 1,100, Nyamalor GHC 2,600, Awunyo GHC 1,190, all through Mobile money numbers they each provided to the complainant.



The Prosecutor said the complainant at a time got fed up and stopped sending the accused persons money.



This infuriated the accused persons and Nyamalor sent the complainant's

nude videos to his (complainant's) wife, an incident, which brought

confusion into the complainant's matrimonial home.



On December 18, last year, a report was made to the Police, and during investigations, accused persons were tracked and arrested from their hideout at Keta in the Volta Region.