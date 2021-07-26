Three Teacher Unions express anger over 4-7% base pay increase for 2021, 2022

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have expressed dissatisfaction with the announced base pay increment for public sectors.



The new base pay increment for 2021 and 2022 will increase their pay by 4 percent for 2021 and 7 percent for 2022, a report on citinewsroom.com.



Also, the national minimum wage has been increased by 6 percent for 2021 and 8 percent for 2022, the report added.



Ransford Lolih, who is the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, while speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd Greater Regional Delegates Conference of GNAT, said there was “so much apprehension and agitation” among members.



“The anger boiling in our members must be taken seriously if we want a congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning in our schools.



“I will call on leadership to take a second look at the level increment announced for public sector workers for the next two years,” he said.



Rene Senyo Kwamikokor, NAGRAT’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, also said that “Our problems are many, and we urge the rep of government here to listen to them, especially of GNAT so that there will be a relief for teachers.”



However, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, entreated the workers to be patient while they relook their concerns.



“The outcome was not what we had expected, but it could have been worse, given the economic challenges and the stance of the government toward pay rise, particularly in 2021,” Dr. Baah said.



