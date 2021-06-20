Three SHSs in Prestea Huni-Valley receive educational materials from MP

Regional News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, has supported three Senior High Schools (SHSs) in his area with five thousand (5,000) exercise books and textbooks.



The three SHSs that benefitted from the MP's gesture include St. Augustine's Senior High, Huni-Valley Senior High School and Prestea Senior High School.



The MP also presented 100 bags of cement to St. Michael Catholic School at Bogoso, half-ton of iron rods to Krutown Community in Prestea.



To support some communities complete their projects, Mr. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe gave 40 bags of cement to Aboso Nsuaem Community, 40 bags of cement to Dumasi Kudoto and some roofing sheets to Dumasi Community.



Making the presentation, the MP urged the school authorities to make good use of the books to benefit the students.



He said the textbooks which he hoped to be used to fill up the schools’ library would serve as a good reference for the students.



"I am sure it will assist us to stuff our library and also improve our reading. Our big problems are mathematics and science so it will go a long way to help us," he stated.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to entreat the students to make use of the opportunity of being in school and not involve themselves in bad things which would jeopardize their future.



"We started like you and never had a full complement of teachers like you have today. That was the time teachers were travelling to Agege. A whole term no teachers. Today we have graduate teachers all around. You have to study hard. Don’t spend your time on social media", he advised.



He pledged to support the Ghana Education Service in his constituency to develop educational systems in the area.



He called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to do something about the Free SHS flagship programme.



He bemoaned how parents are complaining about the Free SHS flagship programme is currently being implemented.



"Nowadays, students don't get enough time to spend in school because of how Akufo-Addo government is implementing the Free SHS, this so-called Double Track must be abolished immediately and allow students to spend more time in school than this traffic light Free SHS", he stressed.



The Headmaster of St. Augustine’s Senior High School Rev. Father Miah Whajah on behalf of the other Senior High Schools thanked the Member of Parliament and asked for more support for the students.



He also promised to make good use of the books to benefit all the students.