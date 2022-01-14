Three SHS students standing trial for burning up Navy officer denied bail

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Three Senior High School students standing trial for allegedly burning up an officer of the Ghana Navy leading to his death have been denied bail by a court.



The accused persons Adolf Eshun, Patrick Baidoo, and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku were brought to the Sekondi District Court on Friday, January 14, 2021, following an initial adjournment of their case on Thursday, December 30, 2021.



On Friday, lawyer for the suspects, Joseph Evans Abeka pleaded with the Court to grant bail to his clients arguing that there were students and that school had reopened.



The Prosecutor, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong on the other hand contended that the security of other students was at stake. She further argued for the suspects to be remanded into custody adding that police investigation is still ongoing.



The bail request by the defense lawyer was however denied by the court which adjourned the case to Friday, February 4, 2022.



According to facts of the case read by the prosecution in court, suspect Adolf Eshun, aged 18 years on December 22, ordered Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19 years and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17 years because they were stranded.



The two while on the journey with the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng attempted to snatch his car which he resisted.



They later poured petrol on the officer and set him ablaze.



AB1 Okyere Boateng who sustained burn injuries from the incident was later pronounced dead at the 37 Military Hospital where he was rushed for medical attention. The first accused person, Adolf Eshun is facing only one count of abetment of crime namely robbery while two others, Patrick Baidoo, and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are being pressed with four charges.



They include conspiracy to commit a crime – attempted robbery and attempt to commit a crime.



The others are causing unlawful damage and murder all contrary to the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).