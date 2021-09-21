Three MMDCEs retained in Tema

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

Only three out of the nine Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers (MMDCEs) within Tema and its environs have been re-nominated to steer the affairs of their assemblies.



The three retained MMDCEs are: Madam Sarah Dugbakie, Ada East District Chief Executive; Mr Joshua Nii Bortey, Krowor Municipal Chief Executive; and Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive.



Whereas Madam Pobee and Mr Bortey had been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve a second term, Mr Okyere is going to be the MCE for the third term in office.



Mr Okyere was the first MCE for Ashaiman when the municipality was carved out of the then Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and was re-nominated in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.



The other nine Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) that are to have new chief executives are: Ada West, Kpone-Katamanso, Ningo-Prampram, Shai-Osudoku, Tema Metropolitan, and Tema West.



Forty-three-year-old telecom engineer, Mr Yohanes Armarh Ashitey has been nominated to replace Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La as the new Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive; while Madam Anna Adukwei Addo, a banker is to replace Madam Adwoa Amoako.



Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah popularly known as OKOSON, a former New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Kpone-Katamanso Parliamentary Candidate for the 2008 election has been nominated to replace the current MCE who was a former Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah.



The Shai-Osudoku NPP Constituency Chairman, Mr Fred Offei, has been nominated to replace the current DCE, Mr Daniel Akuffo while the former Vice Chairman of Ningo-Prampram Constituency from 2005 to 2018 is to replace Mr Jonathan Teye Doku; and Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah is to replace Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi as Ada West District Chief Executive.