Thousands participate in Love Konadu’s 20th anniversary health walk

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

More than 2000 people in Obuasi turned up for the health walk and health screening exercises to climax activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the celebrated radio presenter Love Konadu.



Members of the security services, youth groups (Obuasi Parliament), fan clubs, hairdressers, and beauticians took part in the activities which were sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation and the Mama Love Foundation.



Both exercises saw excellent patronage. The walk which set the tone for the activities of the day began at 6:30 am and ended at 8:30 am. Backed by a brass band from the Methodist church brigade band, the 8 kilometers walk took participants through some principal streets of Obuasi and ended at the AGA Club House.



Now, host of the “Afternoon Jam” show on Obuasi-based Time 96.9 FM, Love Konadu has been one of the pioneering female voices in Obuasi and the Ashanti Region at large.



She cut her teeth in radio as a newscaster at the first private radio station in Obuasi, Shaft FM, in 2003.



She has been very consistent on radio, transitioning from being a brunch-time host to a drive-time host, a morning show host, a secretary, and an event manager.



Later in the day, the forecourt of the AGA Club house almost came to a standstill as hundreds were feted and treated to various delicacies such as Hausa Koko, tea, fufu, banku with okro stew, jollof rice, and yam with garden eggs stew.



Sponsored by Dela King, Osei Akwasi Boakye Enterprise, El- Shaddai, the food bazaar attracted guests who trooped to the center with their bowls to catch the fun.



Speaking with the media, Love Konadu said she was highly impressed with the patronage saying it is a testament to the love the people of Obuasi have shown her throughout her 20 years as a radio presenter.



She said " I have always advocated for responsible Journalism. Our people are discerning and will always embrace good and responsible Journalism. I urge my colleagues especially the up-and-coming ones to embrace responsible Journalism as it is the only means you can be relevant in the media space".



Widely known as a songstress, reverend minister, and ambassador of the Obuasi Sikakrom Association, Love Konadu has carved a niche for herself as a philanthropist who has impacted positively on the lives of youth, women, and vulnerable members of society through her Mama Love Foundation.



According to the Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation, Kwadwo Anim, the health screening was principally to screen people of various ailments and to conduct health talks with participants.



He said the focus however was on lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes. He said they did blood sugar monitoring, bp checks, body mass indices, eye screening, and voluntary HIV testing.



He said the health talk was also on nutrition and lifestyle modifications as a means to ensure optimum health care and improve the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.



"We should offer preventive healthcare to ourselves as we would to our cars. Let’s go for checkups regularly as it will help us either identify diseases early for appropriate intervention or control them", Kwadwo Anim admonished.



Patrons expressed their excitement about taking part in the activities to celebrate Love Konadu.



They lauded her for impacting positively the lives of the people of Obuasi through her programs on the radio.



They again commended her for her consistency on the radio over the years.