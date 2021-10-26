Thousands of prospective Fire Service, GIS recruits throng El-Wak, FATS to go through screening

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) yesterday began screening processes for prospective recruits in Accra.



Thousands of applicants of these services thronged the Fire Academy Training School (FATS) at James Town and the El-Wak sports stadium to commence their screening processes.



As early as 4:00am the prospective recruits gathered at the centres to begin Body Mass Index and documentation processes, among others.



There were brisk businesses for people who engaged them for the services of photocopying and other services.



The personnel of the GNFS and GIS had a hard time controlling the applicants as a result of their numbers.



The Ghanaian Times observed that the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) protocols thus wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitizers among others was adhered to.



The Accra Regional Fire Commander of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Alhaji Nuhu Gibril in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the exercise was a four-day exercise that would last till Thursday.



He said applicants who passed the screening test would go for an aptitude test on Saturday at their allocated centres.



The Regional Commander urged applicants not to produce falsified documents during the screening as that would be detrimental to their recruitment and could put them in trouble.



“Culprits would be arrested by personnel of law enforcement agencies and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.



ACFO said similar exercises were being conducted simultaneously across the country.



He cautioned the applicants not to engage the services of ‘middle men’ in any process.



"Don’t trust any middle man. If you have any challenges just go straight to the table for the officers in Uniform to address them for you,” he said.



ACFO Gibril assured that the exercise would be conducted in an atmosphere that would ensure order and fast processes.



Meanwhile, at the GIS screening, potential recruits who could not match the standard height of 163cm for females and 173cm for males were disqualified.



People with tattoos and more than one ear piercing on the part of females were also disqualified.



An Immigration Officer who did not give his name to the Ghanaian Times attributed the disqualification of most potential recruits to the false information they provided during the filling of the application forms, which had to do with height, age, among others.



Adjetey Alexander, a GIS potential recruit told the Ghanaian Times that he was satisfied with the process and did not face any problem because he had all his documents intact.



On the other hand, another applicant who wanted to remain anonymous, and a Master’s Degree holder expressed his displeasure with the process describing it as a tedious one.



To him, his decision to apply for recruitment into the GIS was due to the unemployment situation in the country.



Veronica Antwi, a WASSCE Certificate holder, and a first-time applicant was also unhappy with the process describing it as “frustrating,” as she had been waiting for her turn for long in a queue.



She, however, explained that her decision to apply was due to her interest in the Service.



A similar exercise also took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium simultaneously.