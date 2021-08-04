Thousands of Ghanaian youth turn up for #FixTheCountry demo on Founders' Day

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• #FixTheCountry is ongoing in the capital of Accra



• The street protest has attracted thousands of individuals



• The demo commenced at the Obra Spot will end at the Black Star Square



The #FixTheCountry Demo witnessed thousands of individuals trooping to the Obra Spot to partake in the much-anticipated street protest which begun on the morning of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



Protesters clad in black and red register turned up early at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to join “disappointed Ghanaians” who are calling for better management of the country.



Despite the stiff opposition greeted by the #FixThe Country protest, Convenors were finally given the nod by an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Friday, June 25 to embark on the protest following a police injunction.



According to GhanaWeb’s reporter, Estey Atisu, all COVID-19 safety protocols were observed by persons who joined in the demonstration.



Although there was little or no regard for social distancing, a majority of them have been seen wearing a nose mask which is mandatory at all public gatherings.



Some of the placards displayed had “Stop making foreigners look down on Ghana”, "Wake up sleepy old president", "Stop the corruption in the judiciary", "Fix our Education system now" boldly written on them.



The protest which is taking place on Founders' Day is expected to end at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



