Thousands join Chairman COKA 'Unite to break the 8' walk in Kumasi

Politics of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Thousands of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region joined Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka Chairman COKA for a health walk dubbed "Unite to break the 8".



The health walk which came off on Saturday July 23, 2022 was organized by NPP Executives in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency to honour their immediate past leader, Chairman COKA for his immense contribution to the development of the party in the Ashanti Region.



The health walk was also to unite the NPP fraternity and also create awareness of the Party's readiness to retain power in the 2024 general polls.



As the special guest at the event, Chairman COKA who narrowly lost the Ashanti Regional NPP chairmanship race to in their just-ended NPP regional elections, said he would do everything within his strength to unite and promote the NPP in the country.



"I am honestly overwhelmed with the massive turnout of this particular health walk, and it clearly shows the strength of the party in the country," He said.



"Looking at the crowd and the bonding of our members, it is obviously clear that the NPP is poised to remain in power after 2024 elections."



Formerly the head of all constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region, Chairman COKA emphasized that the NPP can break the 8, should they unite and work hard beginning today.



He continued: 'Our responsibility is to do whatever is necessary to make sure that victory is forthcoming. We have to continue our way forward in Ghana. We cannot accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then - it doesn't benefit our nation and it will not benefit our nation.'





He urged all party members to go out and propagate the good works of the Akuffo Addo lead administration for the ordinary Ghanaian to appreciate and vote massively for the NPP to continue managing the country.