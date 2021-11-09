Thousands benefit from Annoh-Dompreh's free eye screening exercise

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 3000 residents in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency last week benefitted from a free eye screening exercise organized by the Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



The six-day exercise which commenced on Monday ended on Saturday with beneficiaries drawn from the constituency and nearby towns enjoying free eye care which was wholly funded by Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh explained that the purpose of the initiative was to help deal with eye-related sicknesses in the constituency.



He stated that as a representative who does not take for granted the honor done him by the constituency, he finds it worthwhile to assist his constituents in areas including healthcare.



The beneficiaries were full of praise for Annoh-Dompreh who they assert has kept faith with them.



They commended him for the gesture and also appealed for more help from other benevolent members in the constituency.



The exercise had support from the Nsawam Government Hospital and Non-Governmental Organization, Vision Spring.



