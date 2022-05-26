Those who want to rest in peace left our collective resources in peace – Manasseh on Sir John exposé

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Sir John's Last Will triggers social media outrage



Government declassifies portions of Achimota forest reserve



Lands Commission says no records of Sir John owning Achimota Forest land



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni was a key figure in the recent exposé surrounding the purported Last Will and Testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.



A media outlet Manasseh heads was the first to publish snippets and later a full copy of the said Will, which has since generated outrage on social media especially as relates to the late politician's ownership of public lands.



In one of his posts about the findings made from the exposé, a social media user asked Manasseh if he would not leave Sir John alone - in reference to speaking no ill of the dead.



Manasseh retorted that to the extent that public officials do not leave collective resources of the public in peace, they can also not expect to be left in peace whether alive or in death.



What transpired between Manasseh and Facebooker



Misbaw Yakubu: "Aba Manasseh Azure Awuni, wouldn’t you allow the man to Rest In Peace? Aba! Hmmm



Manasseh: "Misbaw Yakubu, those who wanted to rest peacefully lived peacefully and left our collective resources in peace."



Sir John’s Will dominates media reportage



Sir John's Last Will and Testament have dominated media discussions since its contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that the disclosures come barely a week after the government issued Executive Instrument 144, declassifying portions of the Forest Reserve.



Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus.



His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death. According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.