Those who did nothing in office commenting about those who do things – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at those he says ‘couldn’t do anything whiles in office.’



Speaking during his recent tour of the North East Region whiles inaugurating the new building for the Regional Coordinating Council, added that his government will continue to make history and allow others to comment.



“There are those who couldn’t do anything when they were in office but continue to make comments about those who do things.



“So, will make the history and we will leave the others to comment on the history,” he added.



During his tour, he called on a number of traditional leaders in the region and checked on work under the Agenda 111 project, which he said he was fully committed to and wanted to be completed before he leaves office.



Watch highlights of the president’s visit to the region:







