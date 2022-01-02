Those around you will cause your downfall - Prophet Oduro warns Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Your officials will bring you down, Prophet Oduro tells Nana Addo



Prophet Oduro calls out state officials



I have high expectations of Prez Nana Addo, Prophet Oduro



Leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofo Oduro, has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be wary of the people he has surrounded himself with.



Prophet Oduro in one of his sermons intimated that never in his life did he imagine that Ghana's current president could sit and watch the country wallow in debts under his administration.



He trusted the president to bring development and also make the lives of innocent Ghanaians better than before.



"I want to ask my president, Your Excellency, you know I love you but let me tell you this, the people that have surrounded you are the same people who will cause your downfall.



"You know I love you. In fact, I have never stated anything against you... I am a nobody to stand before you but I am telling you this, those gathered around you are the ones to bring your name into disrepute. I am telling you, your Excellency. See how you loved God and how he answered your prayers, I never imagined that you could sit and watch the country wallow in debts. I never believed," he lamented.



The popular preacher also called out some state officials who continue to travel abroad for medical treatment instead of constructing a state-owned hospital in the same capacity as the ones they spend taxpayers money on.



"Sometimes I will be sitting watching GTV and I see them soliciting money for a child with a hole in heart. That is nonsense when we have a hospital and we have doctors and we are using state television to talk absurdity like that. No wonder that your leaders including your president, Speaker of Parliament, Vice President travel out of this country for medical attention. Ghana shame on you! have you ever heard of President Trump visiting Ghana?" he quizzed.



