Those against my Ada salt project don’t have Ghana at heart – McDan

Regional News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, has said persons opposed to one of his investments in the salt sector are not patriots because the project is good for the nation.



McDan has come under scrutiny following a 15-year monopoly lease for salt mining as part granted to his company by the Akufo-Addo government in addition to a private jet terminal license at Terminal One.



Speaking in a TV3 documentary titled Salt City aired on Wednesday, April 20 McDan defended the investment in Salt as one of the most helpful community interventions for job creation and taking the youth from the streets.



He indicated that about 200 youth from the Ada Songhor area have been employed to work in the salt concession and 1000 more are expected to be roped in which will take the youth off the street into gainful employ.



“This [salt] contract has nothing to do with politics, it is all about development. Right now, as we speak over 200 youth are working in this concession, they will make money at the end of the day, they will be off the streets” He said.



McDan revealed he has pumped in over 100 million Ghana Cedis into the project so far just in the first phase alone, describing those opposed to the project as people who don’t “love Ghana”.



“Every time we are crying that we need jobs, job had arrived and because of somebody’s selfish interest, you will give bad publicity about his project. Then what about me the investor who is about pumping 106million Dollars in the first phase of this project?” he said.



He added that, “Anybody who is really against this project or who wants to give bad publicity about this project, I don’t think the person loves Ghana… Which project will you get like this, which is going to employ 1000 youths in this community and you give it bad publicity? Then you don’t love Ghana”