This victory is a prelude to 2024 - Ofosu-Ampofo congratulates new NDC executives

The immediate-past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that the victory of all the candidates in the just-ended national delegate congress is a foretaste of what to expect in the 2024 general elections.



He expressed confidence in the newly-elected team, adding that the 2024 elections is a battle that the new executives will be able to handle.



He made this known in his official statement to congratulate the new crop of NDC leadership, led by Asiedu Nketiah, the new National Chairman.



“Let us appreciate that this victory is simply a prelude to the battle ahead of us. I pray that we quickly recover from our individual pain and dented reputation to restore our public morality so we can join forces to soldier on,” he said.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo lost his re-election bid to Asiedu Nketiah, the former General Secretary of the party, in a 5,569 to 2,892 vote.



Congratulating the new executives, Ofosu-Ampofo stated that there had been unnecessary internal vilifications prior to the elections, which he hoped people would put behind them and forge ahead for victory in 2024.



“On behalf of Team Ofosu Ampofo, I wish to congratulate the newly elected National Chairman and other National Executives of our dear party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who emerged victorious at the just ended 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



“While this elections needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our Party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024,” he added.



The new executives were sworn into office by officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium, minutes after the official results were declared on Sunday, December 18, 2022, morning.



Fifi Kwetey, a former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, was also elected as the new general secretary of the party.



