This should be the last time – Sam George sends strong warning to Pablo

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has berated the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo (Pablo), for accusing him of influence peddling.



In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday (December 13), the MP said that Opare Addo is accusing him of influence peddling because he declared his support for Yaw Brogya Genfi in the party’s youth organiser election but he (Pablo) also solicited the support of other MPs.



He added that Pablo had forgotten about the support he gave him in previous elections he had stood for.



“Let me serve notice to him that others he attacks may choose to be silent but not Sam George. This should be the last time he goes anywhere and runs his loose mouth on my person.



“Today, he calls me an influence peddler! I do not blame him. When in 2008, I wrote all his campaign speeches because he was not connecting with his electorates, I guess I was peddling influence. What has he achieved that I would be jealous of?



“When you sent a camera crew to Parliament seeking endorsement of my colleague MPs, were they also influence peddlers? You claim to be a democrat but are pained that others have exercised their fundamental democratic right of choice? Is everything okay with you?” parts of the post read.



The MP also accused Pablo of winning the NDC youth organiser position only because he disenfranchise eligible delegates.



Pablo, in an interview on Neat FM, accused Sam George of being an influence peddler with no credibility.



“People like Sam George thought they had credibility but clearly the results have shown that they are people without any credibility, their influences don’t matter to anything.



"Going forward they should excuse themselves because the party doesn't belong to them. Sam George lacks credibility," he said in Twi.



The party's women and youth leadership elections were held on Saturday, December 10, with George Opare Addo, and the National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, retaining their positions.



The elections were, however, marred by violence and the Ghana Police Service has declared 16 people who were involved wanted.



IB/SEA