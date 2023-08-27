This shoemaker makes GH¢50 on days business is good and saves almost all for his children's education

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owusu Ansah, a cobbler who lives in Accra, has detailed how he makes an amount of GH¢50 from his trade on good days.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People with Abigail Johnson Boakye, Owusu Ansah explained that even though his daily income is nothing to write home about, he is happy to do his job rather than steal.



He added that on days business is not good, he can make GH¢30 to GH¢40.



“Natives of my hometown are very hardworking but it is difficult to land a one-day job. But with my job now, I can earn GH¢50 but on the bad days, I can earn between GH¢30 to GH¢50.”



Owusu Ansah who is married with six children, left his family in Bekwai for Accra in 2014 to make ends meet to cater to the needs of his family.



“This job has helped me a lot. If not for anything, I can buy books, clothes and shoes for my children through this job. So, it has helped me and it is better than stealing,” he said.



Owusu Ansah also disclosed how he’s been sleeping on the streets of Accra for nine years.



“In Dzorwulu, I came to stay in a place called Bayere Junction but we were sacked from that place because they said they were going to build a police station. They destroyed all our kiosks; so, we now mount tents in front of Alhaji’s shops before we sleep then in the mornings, we go for hawking," he said.



Despite the many challenges, he is prepared to surmount it all to provide for his children to lead better lives.



If you desire to lend a helping hand to Owusu Ansah, kindly send an email to GhanaWeb at editor@ghanaweb.com











BAJ/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.