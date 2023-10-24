This nonsense must stop - Dr Lawrence Tetteh reacts to ‘politicisation’ of Akosombo dam spillage disaster

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Renowned Televangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has expressed shock at the 'politicisation' of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.



He described it as an inhumane act that needs to be condemned immediately.



The spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has had a devastating effect on communities downstream of the volta river.



Nearly 20,000 persons in about nine constituencies along the Volta River have been displaced as a result of the flood. Properties and livelihood of these individuals have also been destroyed by the flood.



Politicians from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have engaged in public discourse about the disaster. While members of the NDC have criticised the government's efforts in addressing the situation, NPP members have lauded the response.



In a heartfelt reaction, Dr. Tetteh during an interview on GTV, expressed his deep concern for the dire situation that has unfolded in the Volta Region as a result of the dam spillage.



According to him, the politicisation of such a tragic event, is a cruel practice that should be immediately curtailed.



“And I can tell you that in the Volta region, the place is devastated. If you go and see it, it's so sad. And to think that as Ghanaians we politicise this thing, is inhumane.



“Somebody should be brought to book, somebody should wake up and someone needs to take responsibility. This nonsense must stop,” he said.



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh also shed light on the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in the affected areas.



He emphasised the severe consequences of the spillage on the livelihoods of the affected people, notably the irreparable damage caused to farms and property.



“When we politicise everything, people’s lives are at stake. I was in the Volta Region, we had to present them with some food and things there, people don't have places to sleep.



“Children who were born on that day are losing their lives and as a man of God, I look at these things and this is inhumane. This nonsense 40 million cannot solve the problem, people have lost their livelihood, they have lost their farms and so on,” he added.



Reacting to the excess water spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA), Dr. Tetteh questioned the lack of contingency plans to harness and preserve such a valuable resource.



“Can you imagine, we are talking about preserving the nation, can’t we create a plan B to preserve the water, we are wasting these waters,” he questioned.



