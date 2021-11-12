This is the time for 'efficiency' not 'more taxes' — Mahama to gov't

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished President Akufo-Addo to ensure he and his team worked efficiently to stabilize the economy, instead of slapping Ghanaians with more taxes.



According to Mr Mahama, the gov't's actions are indicative of a government only interested in imposing hardship on Ghanaians and not alleviating them.



He asked the government to realize that there was already so much the already overburdened Ghanaian people can bear and pilling more taxes and levies on them would have devasting effects.



"This is not the time for more taxes. The people are already suffering…This is the time for efficiency and modest use of the taxes that are collected from Ghanaians."



Mr. Mahama who was speaking at a lecture organized to wrap up his nationwide ‘thank you’ tour on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 also predicted that the high cost of living will go above the roof and move to severe suffering for millions of people.



He is demanding from the government to tell Ghanaians what happened to their moving from taxation to production mantra.



Mr. Mahama toured all 16 administrative regions of the country to thank voters for supporting him in the 2020 general elections.



The lecture, dubbed 'ThankGhana', was themed; ‘Thank You Ghana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.