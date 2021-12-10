‘This is the mother of all proverbs’ – A Plus teases Special Prosecutor

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Kwame Asare Obeng, a.k.a. A Plus, has reacted to comments by the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng that the corruption fight in Ghana will be an illusion without resources.



The SP had called on the government to make resources available to his office to enable it to deliver on its mandate.



He said, without the material resources available, the good intention to fight graft will be an illusion.



“I look forward to the provision of adequate funding and the necessary materials resources as stipulated in Article 6 and 36 of the UN Convention in carrying this challenging and solemn mandate. “I cannot help but state without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources, the good intentions of my staff would remain just good intentions, nothing concrete to show for it.



“As we mark the International anti-Corruption day and Anti-corruption week, I invite all well-meaning Ghanaians, let us turn the negative narrative of corruption, transform this republic and place it on a solid developmental track,” Agyebeng said whilst speaking at a forum to mark International Anti-Corruption day and anti-corruption week in Accra on Thursday, December 9.



Reacting to this on his verified Facebook timeline, A Plus shared a screenshot of what Kissi Agyebeng said and a similar statement made by Martin Amidu, under his tenure as the Special Prosecutor.



He wrote, “the tree Kwaku Ananse has eaten and died, his son Ntekuma does not sleep under. This is the mother of all proverbs.”



What Martin Amidu said about the lack of resources at the OSP



Martin Amidu, on September 27, 2018, stated at the National Audit Forum organized by the Ghana Audit Service, that his office lacks the resources to deliver.



“I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organize that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense.”



He noted at the time that, his office will not be able to fully discharge its duties if the situation was not addressed by appropriate quarters.



“The law says I can coordinate with other organizations so I coordinate with the Auditor General, I coordinate with EOCO, I coordinate with other anti-corruption agencies so as to find a way by which we can begin to work towards the ultimate end. I have warned that if most of these things are not done by the middle of this year then this office may not be able to be seen to be doing its mandate, because by the middle of next year we are in an election year. If I arrest someone, you will turn out and look at it; which party does he hold the insurance card for?”











