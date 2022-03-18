This is the most 'useless' govt I have ever seen - Adongo slams Akufo-Addo's administration

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency, Hon Isaac Adongo, has described the NPP government as one of the most useless administrations the country has ever witnessed in its governance history.



According to him, the government seem clueless about providing Ghanaians with a tangible solution in these dire economic times.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he lamented that Ghana’s cedi has been on a depreciation spree since the beginning of this year.



As of Friday, March 10, 2022, the dollar was selling at GH¢7.65 and it gradually breaking the eight (8).



The NDC MP, whiles accusing the Bank of Ghana of lying to Ghanaians about the state of the country’s dollar reserves, also took a dig at the economic credentials of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.



". . The man who has gone mute why don't you call him? the one who went about bragging that he's the economic guru and knows everything about our currency and has arrested the dollar . . . now the dollar has arrested him and he has gone mute . . . I'm talking about Bawumia, his disgrace will be more than any President in history, he just brags but don't know anything . . ." he told Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese'.



He says government knows how to contact them for economic advice if they want.



". . They are not even thinking inside the box, let alone to say thinking outside the box, that a whole government machinery in 5 months if e-levy doesn't come they have no other solution . . . this is the most useless government I have ever seen . . . " he slammed.



