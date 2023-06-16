This is the first step to 2024 victory – Bawumia declares

Politics of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already predicted victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.





Soon after filing is nomination forms at the Asylum Down Headquarters of the party, he indicated that it was a major step to retaining power in the 2024 polls.



“I have just filed my nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 Presidential Elections. I believe this is the first step to our victory in 2024, by the Grace of God”, he declared on Friday, June 16, 2023.



According to him, he has for over two decades worked for both the NPP and Ghana both in opposition and in government, rubbishing claims of doubts in his loyalty.



“Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government. During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! And I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine”, he said



Outlining what he has in store for the country, the Vice President stated “I have a compelling vision for Ghana’s future. It is possible for Ghana to be like the advanced nations if we put our minds and energies into it. With the technologies available, the new ones that are emerging, and a renewed mindset, we can leapfrog impossibilities and make the unimaginable possible. It is possible to break the eight, in order to continue with the transformational policies we have started. It is possible!”



To this end, he offered himself to lead the party and Ghana in order to achieve the vision outlined.



“I am offering myself, in all humility, to contest in the primaries of this phenomenal party, the great New Patriotic Party, to become our flagbearer, and presidential candidate for election 2024 and Insha Allah, the President of the Republic of Ghana”, he declared.