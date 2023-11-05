This is the biggest honour of my life - Dr. Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Vice President and newly-elected flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described his election as the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential election as "the biggest honour of my life."



Dr. Bawumia was elected after receiving 61.43% of votes cast by nearly 200,000 NPP delegates across the country in elections held on Saturday.



Addressing thousands of NPP supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium, after he was declared winner by the Electoral Commission, Dr. Bawumia also said he was humbled by his election, which he added, was a victory for all.



"I stand here today with profound gratitude and humility, having received the greatest honour of my life," Dr. Bawumia said.



"The victory is not mine but ours, from Bogoso to Bolga, from Axim to Zarantinga, as the party has united and chosen a path to walk in unison. As a wise man once said, ”a leader without any followers is just a man out for a walk”, and I can proudly say that I feel the support from each and every one of our members today as the poll results show that these are the highest numbers for any first-time presidential candidate in our party. We said it was possible," he said.



He expressed immense gratitude to the rank and file of the NPP for their support and dedicated the victory to all of them.



"It is a victory for the rank and file of our great party; particularly to you, our hardworking grassroots members at the constituency, electoral area and polling station levels."



"You enthusiastically came out in your numbers when I visited you throughout the country, and you rallied support for me, amongst yourselves, at your respective electoral areas. I am immensely grateful to all of you."



Dr. Bawumia becomes the 4th flagbearer of the NPP since the recomposition of the party in the 4th Republic, after Prof. Adu Boahen, J.A. Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



