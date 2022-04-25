This is sheer sabotage - Allotey Jacobs stings Minority after injunction against E-Levy

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is disappointed in the Minority Caucus following an injunction against E-levy.



Three MPs led by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrusu have filed an injunction application against the implementation of the e-levy at the Supreme Court.



The Majority caucus has meanwhile, described the injunction as an exercise in futility.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu speaking to the media said: "I don’t want to pronounce on it but I guess you and I will know that it is going to be an exercise in futility. As far as I am concerned, let us endeavour to exhaust the processes and procedures in parliament, if you are not satisfied and you want to move further upstairs, yes. Let nobody convince or persuade himself that the NPP is going to be in government forever, the path that you are charting now will be there to haunt you tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Litigate your matter in Parliament..."



Allotey Jacobs speaking to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said the injunction is a sign that the NDC wants to sabotage the government.



"I don't understand...sabotaging the government; they don't want e-levy to come so that government won't get money for the economy but once we have been told how to bring the economy back and knowing that government will get something from the E-levy to help the economy, I don't expect some Parliamentarians from the other side saying they want to take this to court. This is sheer sabotage" he stated.



