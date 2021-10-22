‘This is quite unfortunate’ – Dr Kobby Mensah on Akufo-Addo’s E-block comment

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment over the abandoned E-block project at Aflao in the Volta Region as unfortunate.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a radio interview on Accra-based Peace FM, on Thursday, October 21, entreated Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to “complete” the abandoned E-block community day senior high school in the area himself if he is concerned about the delay.



The school, built during the Mahama administration is almost 90% complete. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.



When the Minority members on Parliament’s Education Committee toured the abandoned E-blocks in the Volta Region, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V demanded that the area gets its fair share of the national cake by completing the project.



Reacting to the demand, the President, amidst laughter, quizzed, “Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?”



President Akufo-Addo further assured the traditional leader that his government is resolved to continue projects started by his predecessor.



“For some of the projects definitely we will ready ourselves and complete them. But, as much as possible, I have given you these examples for you to see that despite the propaganda [we are working on them],” he stated.



This, Dr Kobby Mensah in a comment on his official Twitter timeline wrote “This is quite an unfortunate political communication coming from the President.”



Meanwhile, some MPs from the Volta region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Abla Dzifa Gomashie, have demanded that the President apologise to the Aflao chief.







