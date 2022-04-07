This is opportune time for Parliament to deal with absenteeism - Kwamena Duncan backs Speaker

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan, has backed the Speaker of Parliament for addressing the absenteeism of some Members of the August House.



Three Members of Parliament, Lawyer Adwoa Safo; Dome/Kwabenya MP, Kennedy Agyapong; Assin Central MP and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey have been referred to the Privileges Committee upon the request of the Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin.



Making the referral to the Committee, the Speaker said per article 97 (1) of the Constitution, he, the Speaker could refer such matter to the Privileges Committee if a member of Parliament draws his attention on the floor of Parliament to a Member of Parliament who has been absent from Parliament for 15 days without permission or if he receives a petition from a person or persons outside Parliament on the absentee whose absence is without prior permission by the Speaker.



Per Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, a Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat “if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet”.



Touching on the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Wednesday morning, Kwamena Duncan sided with the Speaker for taking action on the issue as, to him, addressing this matter of absenteeism has been long overdue.



He believed "this is an opportune time for Parliament to deal with this matter in the best interest of Parliament, itself, and in the best interest of our democracy'', so there will be a final decision to avoid any future occurrences.





