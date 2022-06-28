‘This is not what I was expecting’ – Teacher Kwadwo on campaigning for Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GES cites misconduct as the reason for Teacher Kwadwo's dismissal



Teacher Kwadwo accused of insubordination by GES



Teacher Kwadwo fights back



Embattled primary school teacher and activist, Teacher Kwadwo, real name, Michael Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has spoken about actively supporting the presidential bid of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the lead up to the 2016 polls.



According to him, whiles he has no regrets about doing so because the deed had already been done, he was disappointed with the manner in which the governance had gone this far.



In an interview broadcast on Monday, June 27 on Metro TV, he lamented how he had literally been abandoned in what he described as his unlawful dismissal by the Ghana Education Service, GES.



When host of the One On One show, Bridget Otoo asked whether he had any regrets for supporting Akufo-Addo, he responded: “No, no, no. It’s already done so why should I regret?



“Whether regret or not, it is already done, so let’s look at the way forward. I am just sad how it has become, because this is not what I was expecting. It is just very sad,” he stressed.



On specific issues on the education sector, he lamented how the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy had been badly done, calling out the government for the lack of textbooks and poor infrastructure in parts of the country.



He reiterated that his support for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, at the time was because of the education policies that were promised but he had been left disappointed on a number of issues.



Teacher Kwadwo’s latest video:



In 2021, the Ghana Education Service issued a sack letter to Teacher Kwadwo citing gross insubordination among other charges, several critics said the popular teacher who advocated for teaching professionals and students was booted out for his activism.



In a social media post made on Friday, June 17, 2022, Teacher Kwadwo, several months after his sacking has released a video he claims is the genesis of his sacking.



In the said video, a disappointed Teacher Kwadwo while running commentary recorded a newly built school block which he claimed had been converted into an accommodation facility for workers of the Forestry Commission.



This, he said was at the expense of the students who were meant to occupy the building. These students, he noted, were made to learn under a dilapidated structure.



“This is the room which is supposed to be the headmaster’s office, it is locked. This is also another room which is supposed to be a classroom for the children but right now, they have given it out to the Forestry Commission workers and now look at the kind of structure the children are learning under,” he lamented.



According to him, the said building was meant for students of the Kofi Gyae Me Primary School but had been kept under lock with portions released to the Forestry Commission while the students learn under a dangerous dilapidated structure.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



