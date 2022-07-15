‘This is not the time for theatre comedy and IT pranks’ – Jinapor schools Bawumia

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has slammed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his lecture on Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



According to him, Dr Bawumia chose to engage in "theatre comedy, and obviously IT pranks" at a time the country is going through economic hardship.



He explained that Dr Bawumia should have taken responsibility of the current hardship and built consensus to tackle the excruciating hardships rather than resorting to blame games.



“You will agree that we are not in normal times. Indeed, we are in very perilous moments; we are in uncharted waters; there are difficult moments ahead and so, what we expect from the head of the Economic Management Team is some modicum of respect, honesty, integrity and above all seriousness when it comes to governance and the issue of the economy. This is not the time for theatre comedy, and obviously not the time for IT jocular pranks,” the Yapei Kusawgu MP said.



Meanwhile, Bawumia, who was speaking at an event to launch Accra Business School’s IT programmes on Thursday, July 14, said Ghana’s current economic challenges can be blamed on “the previous government.”



Reacting to this, John Jinapor questioned why the Vice president will choose to engage and still blame the previous government for an economy they mismanaged.



“We are tired of the monotonous blame game on former President Mahama,” he added.



He also questioned the recent developments and claims by Dr Bawumia of government implementing adequate measures to prevent the nation from going for an IMF programme.



“Not long ago the same Vice-President held a major press conference and announced that he and his government had arrested the dollar, put in prison and handed the keys to the IGP. Not long after that comedy, the Cedi depreciated by almost 13% in 2019 (that was before Covid 19 pandemic).”



“In April this year, the same Dr Bawumia, told the whole nation that the Economic Management Team under his chairmanship had put in place adequate measures to prevent the nation from going for an IMF programme. Today, Ghana is back to the IMF not even in good shape, but in a dire economic situation. Is this not a spite on the Vice President’s assurance?” he quizzed.



