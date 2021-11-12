This is not modernization; it is stupidity – Murtala Mohammed shreds calls for gay practices

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some MPs are leading an anti-gay bill in parliament



• Many others have expressed unhappiness with portions of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill



• Murtala Muhammed says this is an attempt to re-colonize Ghana



The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has described the acts of homosexuality as stupidity in response to the claims that the practice is a thing that sits well in modernization.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb at parliament on the sidelines of the consideration of the LGBTQ+ memoranda before the Legal and Constitutional Committee of Parliament, he said the attempts to introduce homosexuality in the country is an affront to our independence.



“It is another form of trying to re-colonize us. It is against our culture; it is an affront to our beliefs. It is an affront to our religions; it is an affront to our social being and it is an affront to our laws. Show me one single ethnic group in Ghana or one single tribe or one single religion that supports LGBTQ,” he said.



He went on to state, in response to a question on whether or not this is not because of modernization, that the acts of persons engaged in homosexuality, is pure stupidity and a thing that is nonsensical.



“I don’t call it modernization: I call it stupidity. What do they mean by modernization? It is against our values so it is modernizing to disagree and outlaw polygamy in Europe and America, and it is modernizing to accept LGBTQ nonsense. As a matter of fact, the LGBTQ plans, you don’t even know what it means. So, this idea of modernization or civilization for me is utterly nonsense,” he said.



