'This is nonsense, we’re prepared for you' – Yamin to Lord Commey

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region who is also a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin has described a comment by Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey to the effect that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not prepared to exit power, as nonsense.



Yamin said they are prepared for Lord Commey and the NPP ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Lord Commey had said at the Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference of the NPP on Friday that “I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country.”



He added “Breaking the 8, it’s become a slogan. I don’t have any 8 to break. I am continuing; tell your friend, we are continuing…you are just scaring yourself as if there is something to break.”



But responding to him in a Facebook post, Joseoh Yamin said “This is nonsense. We are prepared for you.”



Similarly, a former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu described the comments as stale joke.



“Lord Commey is quite funny.



“He actually believes that when Ghanaians vote them out in 2024 and the results indicate same, he or anyone else within the NPP can hold on to power? Why, he wasn’t in Ghana in 2008?What a stale joke!” He also wrote on Facebook.