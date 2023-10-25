'This is nonsense, fraud!' – Justice Atuguba on the notion that parliament is independent

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

A former justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice William Atuguba, has asserted that it does not make sense that presidents are allowed to appoint ministers of state from the Parliament of Ghana.



According to him, this makes the parliament, which is supposed to check the executive arm of the government—the president and his ministers—lose its independence and power.



Justice Atuguba made these remarks during a public lecture on ‘Protecting Our Democracy: The Role of the Judiciary’, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and described the idea that Ghana’s Parliament is independent as a scam.



“For example, why should the president be allowed to still be appointing ministers from parliament? People (the parliamentarians) who are to oversee the executive, including the ministers.



“And then a lot of them go and sit there and say this is an independent parliament. Nonsense. Fraud!” he said while answering a question on the independence of state institutions, including parliament.



The retired Supreme Court judge, therefore, called for an overhaul of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, especially when it comes to the president's power of appointment.



“We have to look at this constitution properly. The problem is how to get the amendment done,” he added.





