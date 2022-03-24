This is no time to compare failures; fix the country – Mahama’s girl tells failed Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Aide to Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has asked the President of Ghana to get off his high horses and fix the mess he has created in Ghana.



She is of the belief that the President who claimed to know it all and be a better manager of the country’s economy has failed and therefore needs to sit up because the people of Ghana are suffering the brunt of his failure.



Bawa Mogtari says the President should desist from being comparative because he told the people of Ghana he can do better.



Making her submission in a tweet she said “So those who professed to be better managers of the economy now admit to their spectacular failure, and thanks to the aphorism called arrogance, now seek to equalize this abysmal performance, kindly permit me to ask @NAkufoAddo to come off his high horse, fix this mess!!”.



In a tweet Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a leading member shared a news story to suggest John Dramani Mahama also recorded the worst result in economic management of the country.



Gabby as he is affectionately called is said to have been engaged in politics of equalization telling the people of Ghana that they are not the only failed government because Mahama also did same.



But Joyce Bawa believes that since the President and his Vice promised to fix the country, there is no need reminding the people of Ghana what has happened in the past.