This is my last term in parliament – Majority Leader

Politics of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is the right time for me to bow out of parliament - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



One must bow out when the applause is loudest - Suame MP



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the longest serving MP



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that he would serve as a member of parliament for the last time in the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has been an MP since 1996, he would no longer contest to be an MP because he feels this was the right time to bow of Parliament on a high.



The Majority Leader who was reported to have disclosed this by myjoyonline said,



“We have sounded from the rooftops already, which means that the decision has been made. I’m not contesting; that’s for the avoidance of doubt.”



“Time comes that one must decide to bow out when the applause is loudest,” he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, aside being the majority leader, is also the MP for Suame and the minister for parliamentary affairs which implies he leads every government business in Parliament.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the longest-serving MP. He has been an MP since 1996, in the 2nd Parliament of the 4th Republic, all as the representative for the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



The longest-serving MP has served in various committees of Parliament including Appointments Committee, Business Committee, Committee of Selection, House Committee, Lands and Forestry, Special Budget Committee and Standing Orders Committee.



He comes from Bremang-Afrancho Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with five children. He holds BSc (Planning) KNUST, 1982. He is a Development Planner/Architect/Quantity Surveyor. Hon. Bonsu is a Christian and fellowships with the Assemblies of God church.