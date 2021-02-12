General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: 3 News

This is law, not politics – Defeamekpor to Oppong Nkrumah on subpoena of Jean Mensa

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor, has asked Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to provide the legal grounds upon which respondents in the ongoing election petition hearing will be summoning the petitioner, John Mahama, to appear before the Supreme Court to testify.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi, has said if need be, the respondents in the ongoing election petition hearing will also summon the petitioner, John Mahama, to appear in court to testify.



His comment comes after the lawyer for the petitioner Tsatsu Tsikata served notice to reopen his case to enable him subpoena Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, and Campaign Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections, Peter Mac Manu.



Mr Tsikata told the court on Thursday, February 11 that: “We are applying to reopen our case and on that basis, we are issuing a subpoena addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”



This was after the Supreme Court said the witnesses cannot be compelled to mount the witness box to be cross-examined in the ongoing election petition.



Speaking to the press after proceedings, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “Depending on what the court decides to do, our senior lawyers will take their next line of action.



“Indeed, I’ve heard conversations that if they elect to subpoena the EC Chair, maybe, we should also elect to subpoena the petitioner to be brought into the box. I don’t know if they will agree to it at the end of the day, but it is part of the various conversations.



“If it becomes necessary, we’ll be happy to mount the box. I keep telling you that Chairman Mac Manu comes here every day prepared. If they [petitioners] cross a threshold, and we have to testify, we’ll do that.”



Reacting to this in a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor said, “I see. And the grounds to subpoena JM are what: Kojo?



You think this is a “do-me-I-do-you” situation? This is law, not politicking. Never you forget that.”







