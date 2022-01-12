This is laughable, 2nd Deputy Speaker is not an NPP member – Majority Leader

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has dismissed claims that the MP for Fomena constituency has joined the Majority in parliament.



He was emphatic in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie,’ that the MP, Andrew Asiamah, who also doubles as Second Deputy Speaker, is “not a member of the NPP.”



His comment follows claims by the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, that the NDC plans to have Andrew Asiamah removed once the House resumes sitting on January 25, 2022.



He Is Not Independent, Dines With NPP



According to the NDC MP, the second deputy speaker has not been ‘independent’ in the discharge of his duties in the current 8th parliament, and further claimed they have empirical evidence that the Fomena MP has aligned himself with NPP MPs in conducting the business of the house.



Whiles pointing out that this goes against provisions in the 1992 constitution, Hon Muntaka hinted that once Parliament resumes sitting they intend to officially raise the issue and seek for a possible by-election to be held in Fomena.



“We believe that their relationship has gone beyond mere business. He has actually joined them. He walks out of the chamber with them, even as an independent Deputy Speaker. The Minority caucus is going to take this up.”



“He can’t feign independence and afterwards align with them,” the Minority Chief Whip stated in a recent interview.



Laughable



But speaking to Mac-Jerry, the sit-in host, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the allegation as ‘laughable’ – adding that “It is never true that he has joined the NPP.”



