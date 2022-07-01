This is certainly not the Ghana our forebears envisaged – John Mahama laments in Republic Day message

Politics of Friday, 1 July 2022

Ghanaians mark Republic Day



John Mahama shares Republic Day message



John Mahama charges government to fix economic challenges



Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that Ghanaians under the current leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, are being subjected to excruciating suffering.



This according to him is contrary to the visions of the forebears of the country.



“Sadly, our forebears are observing Ghanaians today going through excruciating suffering and commodity price hikes due to the massive economic downturn. This is certainly not the Ghana they envisaged. Our forebears expected and still expect government to do right to every Ghanaian, not just a few,” Mr Mahama observed in a message shared on his Facebook page in commemoration of Ghana’s Republic Day.



In tandem with the visions of the forbears, former President Mahama said Ghanaians today, have better expectations of the government.



“Similarly, we the living also expect better from the government. We expect government to set right priorities, eschew arrogance, stop wasteful expenditure, address corruption and tolerate dissent. We also expect government to bring socio-economic relief to Ghanaians,” he stated.



He therefore called on the government to work towards bringing socio-economic relief to Ghanaians.”



“As we observe our Republic Day, let government set their priorities right in order to address the excruciating hardships millions of Ghanaians are going through. And let us also re-dedicate ourselves to building a prosperous nation,” he added.



In the same message, Mr Mahama observed that the current government has prioritized the Founders’ Day which falls on August 4 above the Republic Holiday.



He described the government’s decision to make Republic Day a commemorative day while substituting it with August 4 as a Statutory Public Holiday as unfortunate.



“Today, in 1960, Ghana gained self-determination from British Colonial rule through the toils of our forebears led by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“Unfortunately, in 2019 the present government prioritised and made 1st July a commemorative day; substituting Ghana's Republic Day with 4th August as a Statutory Public holiday,” he noted.



Republic Day which falls on July 1 each year is marked in commemoration with the establishment of Ghana as an independent republic in 1960.







