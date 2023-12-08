This is an insult - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh reacts to NPP MP’s remarks on passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has criticised the chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, over comments he made on the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the MP for Asante Akum Central, is reported to have said that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill) has not been passed yet because parliament has also been considering other equally important bills.



Reacting to this during a panel discussion on GTV on Thursday, December 7, Dr Lawrence Tetteh said “It is an insult”.



The renowned pastor also stated categorically that he does not support LGBT+ activities because of his Christian values.



He, however, indicated that violence against people who engage in such activities should not be condoned in any form.



“I’m a Christian and so there is no way, you would expect me to endorse LGBT. I would be a coward and a hypocrite if I do that.



“The only thing, I keep saying is that we should be violent towards them. Let us see how we can win them to Christ, just like they (Muslims) would win them to Allah,” he said.



Background:



There was drama at parliament on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, as some members of parliament clashed over the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.



The Member of Parliament (MP)



for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and the other MPs, who sponsored the bill, were not happy that the majority caucus of the house did not allow the bill to be taken during proceedings on Wednesday.



Ningo-Prampram legislator accused the majority caucus of refusing the order of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the bill to be taken and the proposed corrections and amendments to it made.



He said that the majority caucus is using all manner of means to oppose the passage of the bill because they to disgrace the Speaker of Parliament who has promised that the bill would be passed before the end of 2023.



He added that the chairman of the committee the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, deliberately absented himself so that it can be used as an excuse for the bill not to be taken.



Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the MP for Asante Akum Central, responded to Sam George's allegations, saying that he was on an equally important government assignment.



He warned that the anti-LQBTQI bill would never be passed if it is politized.



Watch Dr Tetteh’s remarks in the video below:





I will be a coward and a hypocrite if I endorse LGBTQI - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QcbofcrUTJ — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 7, 2023

I will tell every Muslims not to vote for any politician that cannot give his commitment against LGBTQI - Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/ufVQE4TB5x — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 7, 2023

BAI/OGB