‘This is America, the law works’ – Kevin Taylor ‘advises’ Ken Agyapong over dismissed suit

Ken Agyapong’s sit against Kevin Taylor dismissed



Agyapong had sued Taylor for defamation in US Court



Court gives Agyapong 60-days to file second amended complaint



US-based social media commentator, Kevin Taylor, has stated that he is waiting for the next move of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who had months back sued him for defamation in a US court.



The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on March 21, 2022, dismissed Agyapong’s suit in which he was seeking relief including a restraining order against Taylor and damages to the tune of US$9.5 million.



In issuing its dismissal, the trial judge stated that Agyapong has a 60-day period within which he can file a second amended appeal.



Reacting to the development on his popular show this week, Taylor said he was ready for whatever next steps Agyapong takes following the dismissal.



“So, Kennedy Agyapong still has the opportunity if he thinks that all that the judge said, some things were not right or he thinks that the facts that the judge put there do not really make sense to him, he can file an appeal.



“Myself and my lawyers, we are on standby to hear from Kennedy and his team. This is America and you have to understand that the law works, irrespective of who is in front of it. So, respect to the law, respect to the judge, respect to the judicial system, so we wait.



“But as we speak now, the case between Kennedy Agyapong, myself and Loud Silence Media has been dismissed and we wait for Kennedy to take the next action,” Kevin Taylor stressed.



Judge Liam O’Grady in his ruling stated that Agyapong had no basis for demanding $9.5 million dollars in damages, adding that the lawmaker had failed to truly prove that the comments made by Taylor were defamatory.



“It is undisputed that Agyapong is a public figure and Taylor’s statements were made regarding matters of public concern. The Amended Complaint does not plead any factual material that demonstrates Taylor’s disputed statements were published with actual malice.”



“Therefore, Agyapong has not adequately plead an actionable claim. Further, the Amended Complaint does not plausibly state a claim under the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. For these reasons, the Motion to Dismiss the Amended Complaint (Dkt. 13) is GRANTED and the above captioned civil action is DISMISSED. The Plaintiff has 60 days to file a Second Amended Complaint if that filing would meet the requirements discussed in this Order,” the Court ruled.