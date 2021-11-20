This former Spelling Bee champion went on to score 8As in WASSCE and is now a doctor

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Spelling Bee has celebrated one of its past winners



Dr. Jessica Penu represented Ghana in the USA Scripps Spelling Bee



She now works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital



In 2011, she got her biggest break in life when she participated and eventually won the coveted tag as the champion of that year's Spelling Bee.



Jessica Penu was only 12-years-old at the time and a student of the Angels Specialist School.



According to a post by The Spelling Bee - GH page on Facebook, her winning word was "Velocipede."



This win gave her the opportunity to represent Ghana in the Scripps Spelling Bee, US, being the only African.



"I got to spell in front of Dr. Jacques Bailly, someone I've admired for very long," she said of her experience, the Spelling Bee page said.



Jessica went on to attend the Wesley Girls' Senior High School and came out with flying colours - she scored 8As in her WASSCE.



From there, she proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she studied medicine and was inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in October 2021.



Today, now known as Dr. Jessica Penu, she works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



